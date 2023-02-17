Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-4.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion. Caleres also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.50-$4.52 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,478. Caleres has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,604.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,604.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $625,953. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth about $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.