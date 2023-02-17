Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 870,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust Stock Performance
CPT remained flat at $120.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $175.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.05.
Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.77%.
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
