Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 870,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

CPT remained flat at $120.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $175.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.05.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.77%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.