Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Target Price to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$210.00 to C$205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNV. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$201.50.

TSE:FNV opened at C$181.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$189.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$177.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 24.34 and a quick ratio of 23.26. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$151.08 and a one year high of C$216.32. The company has a market cap of C$34.78 billion and a PE ratio of 33.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Thomas Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.75, for a total value of C$3,814,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,338,049.75. In other news, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,855,980. Also, Director Thomas Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.75, for a total value of C$3,814,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,338,049.75. Insiders sold 38,432 shares of company stock worth $7,401,205 in the last quarter.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

