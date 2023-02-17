CannabisCoin Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $459,715.17 and $2.38 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,809.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00417807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00091201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00666724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.16 or 0.00546675 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00176197 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

