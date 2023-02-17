Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPTGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $62.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.11.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $62.30 on Monday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $28,522.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,721,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,419 shares of company stock worth $3,263,328 in the last three months. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,693,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after buying an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,509,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after buying an additional 198,355 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

