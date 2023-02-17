Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $62.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.11.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $62.30 on Monday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 0.90.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,693,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after buying an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,509,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after buying an additional 198,355 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
