Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) & Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Critical Review

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Tyra Biosciences has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 4.09, indicating that its stock price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and Capricor Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyra Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.29 million ($1.26) -10.67 Capricor Therapeutics $250,000.00 449.27 -$20.02 million ($1.13) -3.94

Profitability

Capricor Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Tyra Biosciences. Tyra Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capricor Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and Capricor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyra Biosciences N/A -18.38% -17.92% Capricor Therapeutics N/A -121.95% -50.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tyra Biosciences and Capricor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyra Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tyra Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.79%. Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 237.08%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Tyra Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Tyra Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Tyra Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics beats Tyra Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company is also developing programs targeting FGFR2- intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma,FGFR3-related achondroplasia, REarranged during transfection kinase, and FGFR4-related cancers. In addition, the company offers SNAP platform which enable rapid structural design through iterative molecular SNAPshots. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

