Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 269,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of CRDL stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,429. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51,870 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.

