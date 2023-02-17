Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 269,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of CRDL stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,429. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.08.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.
