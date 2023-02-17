Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDLGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 269,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of CRDL stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,429. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51,870 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.

