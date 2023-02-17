Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives $1,057.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,057.40.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

