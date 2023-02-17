Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

CWST has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 414,539 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 561.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 432,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 366,675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,372,000 after purchasing an additional 352,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,877,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

