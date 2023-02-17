Casper Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.42 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Casper has a market capitalization of $413.14 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.00423766 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,981.28 or 0.28071016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,507,966,284 coins and its circulating supply is 10,754,893,591 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,506,386,974 with 10,753,417,630 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03784808 USD and is down -4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $12,601,135.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.