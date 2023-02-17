Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 10,190,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,942. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,999 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $174,482.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,999 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $174,482.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 120,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $1,983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,616.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,917 shares of company stock worth $7,192,601. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,941,000 after purchasing an additional 165,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

