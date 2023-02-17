Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 10,190,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,942. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,941,000 after purchasing an additional 165,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.