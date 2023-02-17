CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Short Interest Update

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CENQ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 194,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,857. CENAQ Energy has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

In related news, Director Sada Benjamin Francisc Salinas bought 387,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,001.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 387,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,001.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $704,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CENAQ Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 683,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CENAQ Energy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 85,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in CENAQ Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

