CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Short Interest Update

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CENAQ Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

CENQ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 194,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,857. CENAQ Energy has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Get CENAQ Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sada Benjamin Francisc Salinas bought 387,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,001.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 387,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,001.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CENAQ Energy

CENAQ Energy Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $704,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CENAQ Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 683,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CENAQ Energy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 85,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in CENAQ Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.