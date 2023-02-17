CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Short Interest Update

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CENAQ Energy Trading Up 0.3 %
CENQ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 194,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,857. CENAQ Energy has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Sada Benjamin Francisc Salinas bought 387,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,001.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 387,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,001.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of CENAQ Energy
CENAQ Energy Company Profile
CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CENAQ Energy (CENQ)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.