Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Century Communities Trading Down 4.6 %

CCS stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.98. 335,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,408. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $461,966,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

See Also

