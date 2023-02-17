Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Update

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $796,517.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 9,193.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Certara by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. 391,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,920. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -641.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. Certara has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

