CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Posts Earnings Results

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.87. 30,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.26 million, a P/E ratio of -32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.14. CEVA has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CEVA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CEVA by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CEVA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CEVA shares. StockNews.com raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CEVA from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

