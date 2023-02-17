CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($120.43) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CWC. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ETR:CWC opened at €97.30 ($104.62) on Monday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €69.90 ($75.16) and a 52-week high of €131.40 ($141.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €91.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €85.13.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.