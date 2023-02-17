Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $123.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.81. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAM Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,967,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 159,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after buying an additional 76,837 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

