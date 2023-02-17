Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $123.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.81. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after purchasing an additional 786,647 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,337,000 after purchasing an additional 266,875 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

