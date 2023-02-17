Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on CC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.33.
Chemours Stock Up 1.1 %
CC stock opened at $34.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. Chemours has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Chemours by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Chemours by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Chemours by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chemours by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.
