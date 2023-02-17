Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Chemung Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Chemung Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHMG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Chemung Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $52,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $52,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

