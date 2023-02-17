China Literature (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Shares Up 84.1%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 84.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

China Literature Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the provision of reading services, copyright commercialization, writer cultivation and brokerage, operation of text work reading and related open platform, which are all based on text work, and the realization of these activities through technology methods and digital media including but not limited to personal computers, Internet and mobile network in the People’s Republic of China.

