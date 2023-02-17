China Literature (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Shares Up 84.1%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 84.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
China Literature Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.
About China Literature
China Literature Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the provision of reading services, copyright commercialization, writer cultivation and brokerage, operation of text work reading and related open platform, which are all based on text work, and the realization of these activities through technology methods and digital media including but not limited to personal computers, Internet and mobile network in the People’s Republic of China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Literature (CHLLF)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.