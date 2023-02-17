Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,927 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Stock Performance

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.45.

Shares of CB stock opened at $210.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.70. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.