Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $82.79 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

