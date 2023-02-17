CIBC Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$17.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

DREUF stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

