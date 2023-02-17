Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust comprises 1.4% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GSG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.29. 159,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,766. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

