Cipher Capital LP Buys 81,038 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 81,038 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 455.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $284.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

