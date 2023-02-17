Cipher Capital LP Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 286.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $168.11 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The firm has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.69 and its 200-day moving average is $155.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,608 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

