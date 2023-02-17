CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
CIRCOR International Trading Down 1.5 %
CIR stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $545.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60.
Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CIRCOR International by 453.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in CIRCOR International by 145.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.