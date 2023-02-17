CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International Trading Down 1.5 %

CIR stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $545.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60.

Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $195.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CIRCOR International by 453.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in CIRCOR International by 145.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.