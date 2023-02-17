Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.73-$3.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.20 billion-$56.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.54 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.73-3.78 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $50.80. 13,523,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,043,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $208.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

