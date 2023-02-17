Citigroup Downgrades CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) to Sell

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
CEZ, a. s. Trading Up 26.9 %
OTCMKTS:CZAVF opened at $41.09 on Friday. CEZ, a. s. has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $54.45.
CEZ, a. s. Company Profile
