Citigroup Downgrades CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) to Sell

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CEZ, a. s. Trading Up 26.9 %

OTCMKTS:CZAVF opened at $41.09 on Friday. CEZ, a. s. has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

CEZ, a. s. Company Profile

CEZ as engages in the generation, distribution, and trading of electricity, heat, natural gas, and other related activities. Its power generation portfolio consists of wind, hydroelectric, coal-fired, gas, and nuclear sources. The company operates through the following segments: Generation – Traditional Energy, Generation – New Energy, Distribution, Sales, Mining, and Support Services.

