Citigroup Downgrades CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) to Sell

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVFGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CEZ, a. s. Trading Up 26.9 %

OTCMKTS:CZAVF opened at $41.09 on Friday. CEZ, a. s. has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

CEZ, a. s. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEZ as engages in the generation, distribution, and trading of electricity, heat, natural gas, and other related activities. Its power generation portfolio consists of wind, hydroelectric, coal-fired, gas, and nuclear sources. The company operates through the following segments: Generation – Traditional Energy, Generation – New Energy, Distribution, Sales, Mining, and Support Services.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for CEZ a. s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEZ a. s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.