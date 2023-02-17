Citigroup Raises Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $125.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATO. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $115.69 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.81.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

