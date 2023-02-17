Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MONY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 275 ($3.34) to GBX 240 ($2.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.79) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.03) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 245 ($2.97).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

LON MONY opened at GBX 234 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,149.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 210.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.50. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 162.30 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 244.11 ($2.96).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Increases Dividend

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a GBX 8.61 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 3.66%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is 106.45%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

