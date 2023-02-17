Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -6.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

