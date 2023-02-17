Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.5 %

MDC opened at $38.26 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 8.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.