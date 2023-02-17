Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after acquiring an additional 245,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,348,000 after buying an additional 470,098 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 302,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,179,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,234,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $73.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.53 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFBS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.