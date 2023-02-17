Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $181,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,869,000. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

