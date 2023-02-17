Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $181,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,869,000. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
