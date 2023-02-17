Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $141.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

