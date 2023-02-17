Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 210 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $75,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

FELE stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.59.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

