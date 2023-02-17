Civic (CVC) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Civic (CVC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Civic has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $120.34 million and $16.71 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

