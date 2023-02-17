Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Acquires $181,500.00 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $134.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clearfield by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

