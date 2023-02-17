Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3745 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Clearway Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CWEN.A traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. 214,981 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43.
About Clearway Energy
