Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3745 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN.A traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. 214,981 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

