Coca-Cola HBC AG Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Coca-Cola HBC in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola HBC’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola HBC’s FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCHGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($23.06) to GBX 2,200 ($26.71) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($30.35) to GBX 2,700 ($32.77) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,420 ($29.38) to GBX 2,580 ($31.32) in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.56) to GBX 2,500 ($30.35) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($26.71) to GBX 2,125 ($25.80) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.
