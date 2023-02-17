Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Down 12.7% in January

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $42,587.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,416.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 191,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CVLY traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVLY. TheStreet raised shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

