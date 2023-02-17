Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 1,450 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,480. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

