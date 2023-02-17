Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,556. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,022. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.36 and a 200-day moving average of $346.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.38%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

