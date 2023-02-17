Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Stock Down 0.9 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.35. 2,574,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,670,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $165.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

