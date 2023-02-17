Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 475,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $127.63. The company had a trading volume of 280,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.67.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.