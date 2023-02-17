Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 475,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
FIX stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $127.63. The company had a trading volume of 280,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.67.
In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.
Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.
