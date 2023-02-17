Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Increases Dividend to $2.10 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.75.
In related news, insider Mary Padbury sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$100.00 ($69.44), for a total value of A$160,000.00 ($111,111.11).
