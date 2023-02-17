Comparing IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IAC and Sportradar Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $5.24 billion 0.87 $597.55 million ($13.50) -4.07 Sportradar Group $664.00 million 21.13 $14.87 million N/A N/A

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

89.1% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of IAC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IAC and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -22.35% -4.46% -2.79% Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IAC and Sportradar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 1 12 0 2.92 Sportradar Group 1 3 7 0 2.55

IAC presently has a consensus target price of $88.13, suggesting a potential upside of 60.43%. Sportradar Group has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.54%. Given IAC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IAC is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Risk & Volatility

IAC has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About IAC

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world's most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group's online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine's annual standing of the world's most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC's family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries. The company is headquartered in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and has business operations and satellite offices around the world. In December 2004, Expedia split from IAC as a separate publicly traded company. In December 2011, TripAdvisor spun out from Expedia. In August 2008, IAC split into five separate publicly traded companies. The four spun-off companies were HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval Leisure Group, and Tree.com. IAC's notable acquisitions include: – 2012: [The About Group](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/about-com) – 2011: [OkCupid](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/okcupid) – 2011: [Meetic]

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

