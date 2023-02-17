Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Short Interest Up 8.2% in January

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 990,900 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 915,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

In other news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 438.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 0.0 %

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

CMP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 296,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,037. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

